Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

REFILE-Bulgarian economy to contract by 3% this year

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

SOFIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s finance ministry expects the economy to contract by 3% this year following the coronavirus pandemic and rebound in 2021 to grow by 2.5%, its autumn macroeconomic forecast showed on Tuesday.

But even with the expected growth next year, the small and open economy is not likely to reach its 2019 pre-crisis level, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up