REFILE-Bulgarian economy to contract by 3% this year

SOFIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s finance ministry expects the economy to contract by 3% this year following the coronavirus pandemic and rebound in 2021 to grow by 2.5%, its autumn macroeconomic forecast showed on Tuesday.

But even with the expected growth next year, the small and open economy is not likely to reach its 2019 pre-crisis level, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans)