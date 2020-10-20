REFILE-UPDATE 1-Bulgarian economy to contract by 3% this year - finance ministry

(Fixes spelling in headline, no change to text)

SOFIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s finance ministry expects the economy to contract by 3% this year following the coronavirus pandemic and rebound in 2021 to grow by 2.5%, its autumn macroeconomic forecast showed on Tuesday.

But even with the expected growth next year, the small and open economy is not likely to reach its 2019 pre-crisis level, the ministry said.

“We forecast real GDP to decrease by 3% in 2020 on the expectations for partial improvement of economic activity in the second half of the year,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry sees average annual inflation, calculated under EU-harmonised index, to slow to 1.4% in 2020 compared to 2.5% in 2019. For 2021, it sees inflation picking up to 2.1%, mainly due to an expected rise in global petrol prices.

The ministry expects government job support schemes to contain the unemployment rate to 5.6% this year and to 5.2% in 2021. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans, William Maclean)