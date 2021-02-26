Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead over Socialists ahead of election - poll

SOFIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s ruling centre-right GERB party has extended the lead over its Socialist Party rivals a month before a parliamentary election, mainly due to its handling of the coronavirus crisis, an opinion poll published on Friday suggests.

Bulgarians vote on April 4 to decide whether to hand Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who has dominated the Balkan country’s politics for 10 years, the reins again or opt for change.

Massive protests against corruption in the European Union’s poorest member state last summer dented the popularity of Borissov’s third government, but his GERB’s party has been slowly regaining support since.

The opinion poll published by the independent Trend research showed 28.9% of Bulgarians planning to vote in April would support the GERB party, up from 26.5% a month earlier.

“The reason behind the increase is the approval for the way the government deals with the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dimitar Ganev, a political analyst at Trend.

The government has eased most coronavirus restrictions in the past month, reopening schools and gyms, while restaurants and bars will open next month. Financial help for businesses hit by the crisis has also gained speed.

Support for the Socialist Party, riddled by internal infighting, dropped by 0.8 percentage points to 24.1%, according to the poll of 1,008 people, conducted between Feb. 12 and 19.

Neither GERB nor the Socialists could win an outright majority in the next parliament. A recently registered anti-elite party led by talk show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, There is Such A People, was third most popular with the support of 12.9% of respondents.

The ethnic-Turkish MRF party would get 11.1% percent and the Democratic Bulgaria coalition, which supported the anti-government protests, would get 6.2%, the poll suggested. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Nick Macfie)