Bulgarian president calls April 4 national election

SOFIA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will hold a national election on April 4, the president said on Thursday, completing the full four-year term of the centre-right coalition government after it survived major anti-corruption protests last summer.

President Rumen Radev, who supported the anti-government protests, called the election a week later than the earliest possible date, citing the need for more preparations for a fair vote among challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Mark Heinrich)