Russia's Rosatom interested in Bulgaria nuclear plant tender

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Monday it had filed an application to be a strategic investor in a nuclear power plant project in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria is seeking a strategic investor for its revived Belene project on the Danube, which is estimated to cost at least 10 billion euros ($11.1 billion).

Sofia cancelled the project in 2012 after failing to find investors and as it faced pressure from the United States and the European Union to limit Bulgaria’s energy dependence on Russia, which had been under contract to build the plant.

The deadline for submitting letters of interest for investing in the project expires later on Monday.

A Rosatom spokesman declined to provide further details of the company’s application. ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Maria Kiselyova; additional reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; editing by Susan Fenton)