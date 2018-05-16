FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Bulgarian government prepares to revive Belene nuclear project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 16 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian government decided on Wednesday to ask parliament to lift a ban on the development of the 2,000-megawatt Belene nuclear power plant as it gears up to attract foreign investors to revive the project.

Chinese state nuclear company CNNC has confirmed it is interested in the project.

Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova has said the Balkan country plans to launch a tender by the end of the year to pick a strategic investor for the plant, which is estimated to cost at least 10 billion euros ($11.92 billion). (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jason Neely)

