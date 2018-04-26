FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU's Dombrovskis says Bulgaria has realistic timeline for ERM-2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s aim to join the ERM-2, the two-year obligatory precursor to the euro zone, within a year is a realistic timetable, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

Speaking at a public debate in Sofia, Dombrovskis, who is also the EU’s financial services chief, said the commission supports Sofia’s accession to the ERM-2 and the process can start during its EU presidency that ends in June. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

