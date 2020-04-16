Bulgaria's Fibank revamps plan to raise $112 mln to boost capital

SOFIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank (Fibank) has revamped a 200 million levs ($111.5 million) capital-raising plan that the regulator rejected earlier this year, in a crucial step as the EU member state boosts efforts towards adopting the euro.

The Balkan country’s fifth-largest lender needs to bolster its capital after a comprehensive assessment of six Bulgarian lenders by the European Central Bank (ECB) last year found a capital shortfall of 263 million euros ($286 million) at Fibank.

Fibank’s capital increase is the last box Bulgaria has to tick before it can get a nod to enter the European Union’s (EU) banking union and the euro zone’s “waiting room”. Sofia wants to apply to join both at the end of April.

Fibank plans to offer 25 million new shares at 8 levs per share, it said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding that it would consider the issue a success if as few as 2.5 million shares were sold.

In December the bank wanted to raise the same amount by selling 40 million shares at 5 levs per share, but in February the Bulgarian financial regulator rejected its prospectus without revealing publicly the grounds for its decision.

“The management board has decided to change key parameters of a new issue of shares via public offering,” the bank said in the statement, adding it has submitted a new prospectus to the financial regulator for approval.

The regulator, the Financial Supervision Commission, has two weeks to approve the prospectus or ask for additional information.

The new issue price of 8 levs per share is almost four times the price of 2.16 levs at which the bank’s shares traded on Wednesday at the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

The bank said the offered price reflected the balance-sheet value per share, valuations of recent bank acquisitions in the country, the bank’s size, market position and its financial indicators, among others.

Fibank said it has managed to secure an additional capital buffer of over 197 million euros through capital enhancement and risk mitigation measures last year.

Bulgarian businessmen Tseko Minev and Ivaylo Mutafchiev each own 42.5% of the lender, which had total assets of 10.7 billion levs at the end of 2019. The remaining 15% has been floated on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.7938 leva)