UPDATE 1-Bulgaria's Fibank shares rise after revamped share issue plan

(Adds market reaction, detail)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank (Fibank) rose on Thursday after it revamped its plan to raise 200 million levs ($112 million) via a share issue to help cover a capital shortfall found by ECB stress tests last year.

Traders noted the new stock would be priced at a substantial premium to the market price of Fibank shares and said there was speculation state-run Bulgarian Development Bank might buy some of the issue, particularly given its potential broader financial significance for the country.

A press official for the Bulgarian Development Bank had no immediate comment.

Fibank’s capital increase is the last box Bulgaria has to tick before it can get a nod to enter the 27-member bloc’s banking union and the “waiting room” to join the euro. Sofia wants to apply to join both at the end of April.

The Balkan country’s fifth-largest lender needs to bolster its capital after a comprehensive assessment of six Bulgarian lenders by the European Central Bank (ECB) last year found it had a capital shortfall of 263 million euros ($286 million).

Fibank plans to offer 25 million new shares at 8 levs per share, it said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding it would consider the issue a success if as few as 2.5 million shares were sold. Shareholders will have the right to buy one new share for every 4.4 held.

In December the bank wanted to raise the same amount by selling 40 million shares at 5 levs per share, but in February the Bulgarian financial regulator rejected its prospectus. The regulator now has two weeks to rule on the new proposal.

Shares of the lender rose by 7.4% to 2.32 levs by 1350 GMT.

The issue price of 8 levs is still well above the market value but the bank said it reflected its balance-sheet value per share, valuations of recent bank acquisitions in the country, the bank’s size and its financial indicators, among other factors.

Fibank said it had secured an additional capital buffer of more than 197 million euros through capital enhancement and risk mitigation measures last year.

Bulgarian businessmen Tseko Minev and Ivaylo Mutafchiev each own 42.5% of the lender, which had total assets of 10.7 billion levs at the end of 2019. They have not said if they will take up their rights to the new equity.

The remaining 15% has been floated on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 1.7938 leva)