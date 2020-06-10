Bulgarian state to take stake in First Investment Bank

SOFIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has acquired rights to subscribe to new shares the Balkan country’s fifth largest lender, First Investment Bank, is issuing to help it cover a capital shortfall found by ECB stress tests last year, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

Emil Karanikolov said the state has participated with an “acceptable portfolio”, but declined to say how many shares it would buy. He said an official statement will be made on Friday.

Fibank plans to sell 40 million new shares and raise up to 200 million levs ($116.1 million).

Fibank’s capital increase is the last box Bulgaria has to tick before it can get the nod to enter the European Union’s banking union and the “waiting room” to join the euro. Sofia hopes to join both this summer.