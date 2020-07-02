Bulgaria's Fibank completes capital increase

SOFIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s fifth largest lender First Investment Bank (Fibank) said on Thursday it has increased its capital by 195.4 million levs ($112.58 million) to cover a capital shortfall found by the European Central Bank last year.

State-owned Bulgarian Development Bank has acquired 18.35% stake in the bank, and Valea Foundation, owned by Czech entrepreneur Karel Komarek, will hold 7.87%, the bank said in a statement.

Fibank’s capital increase is the last criteria the EU’s poorest member state has to fulfil before it can get approval to enter the banking union and the two-year obligatory precursor to the euro zone. Sofia hopes to join both this year. ($1 = 1.7357 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)