Bulgaria to probe possible breach of competition rules at fuel retailers

SOFIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly watchdog has launched an investigation into the country’s only oil refinery and 10 fuel retailers over possible breaches of competition rules when setting prices of petrol and diesel last month, it said on Thursday.

The Commission for Protection of Competition said in a statement it had started its probe after prosecutors alerted it that retail fuel prices in the country dropped by an average 11% in March while the global oil price plunged by about 47%, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regulator said its initial analysis showed fuel companies had gradually lowered their prices when taking new amounts of fuels out of storage to reflect the global oil prices.

“Despite that, there are concerns in the public that the retail prices were not in line with the significant drop in the crude oil prices globally and were a result of anti-competition practices,” the regulator said in a statement.

The commission said it will investigate practices of LUKOIL’s Neftochim refinery and retailer Lukoil Bulgaria, as well as fuel wholesalers Insa Oil and Saksa Oil.

It will also look into the Bulgarian units of Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Hellenic Petroleum, Gazprom, Rompetrol, Bulgarian Petrol and Tradenet Varna. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by David Holmes)