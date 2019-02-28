Bulgaria resumes 1.4 bln euros gas pipeline tender

SOFIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s gas network operator Bulgartransgaz has resumed a 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) tender to build a gas pipeline expected to transport mainly Russian gas from Bulgaria’s border with Turkey to Serbia, it said Thursday.

Bulgartransgaz said it was seeking offers by March 6.

Russian oil and gas pipe maker TMK has said it is interested in bidding for the construction of the 484 km gas pipeline, as Sofia looks to secure a link with the Moscow-designed TurkStream gas pipeline.

The tender was suspended earlier this month following a request for clarification by a Bulgarian company, which has since withdrawn it.