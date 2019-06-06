Bulgarian economy expands by 3.5 pct in Q1

SOFIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's economy grew by 3.5% on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2019, up from a flash estimate of 3.4% mainly due to increased domestic demand, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday. The Finance Ministry estimates the small, open economy will expand by 3.4%, up from 3.1% in 2018 with domestic demand expected to grow at a moderate pace. On a quarterly basis, the gross domestic product grew 1.2% compared to 0.8% in the last quarter of 2018, seasonally adjusted data showed. BULGARIA GDP Q1/18 Q4/18 Q3/18 Q2/18 Y/Y PCT CHANGE +3.5 +3.2 +3.1 +3.4 Q/Q PCT CHANGE +1.2 +0.8 +0.7 +0.8 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Angel Krasimirov)