June 6, 2019 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bulgarian economy expands by 3.5 pct in Q1

    SOFIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's economy grew by 3.5% on
an annual basis in the first quarter of 2019, up from a flash
estimate of 3.4% mainly due to increased domestic demand, data
from the statistics office showed on Thursday.
    The Finance Ministry estimates the small, open economy will
expand by 3.4%, up from 3.1% in 2018 with domestic demand
expected to grow at a moderate pace.
    On a quarterly basis, the gross domestic product grew 1.2%
compared to 0.8% in the last quarter of 2018, seasonally
adjusted data showed.
      
 BULGARIA GDP     Q1/18       Q4/18     Q3/18      Q2/18
 Y/Y PCT CHANGE   +3.5        +3.2      +3.1       +3.4
 Q/Q PCT CHANGE   +1.2        +0.8      +0.7       +0.8
                                                 
 
 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Angel Krasimirov)
