SOFIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s government survived a parliamentary vote of no-confidence brought on Wednesday by the opposition Socialists who accused it of failing to overhaul the ailing healthcare sector.

A total of 133 deputies in the 240-seat parliament voted against the third no-confidence vote against the centre-right coalition government, which is led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, while 99 lawmakers were in favour. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Andrew Heavens)