Bulgarian PM overhauls government to quell protests

SOFIA, July 23 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov replaced key ministers on Thursday in a government reshuffle designed to quell a wave of anti-corruption protests that have called for his resignation.

Borissov dismissed the ministers of finance, economy and interior, whom he had asked to resign last week to stop speculation that they were working under the influence of a controversial businessman linked to another political faction.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev will take over the finance ministry, Borissov said.