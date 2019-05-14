J&P AVAX to build Bulgaria-Greece gas link

SOFIA, May 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s J&P AVAX has won the tender to build a gas pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria for 133.85 million euros ($150.46 million), project manager ICGB said on Tuesday.

Bulgaria plans to launch construction of the 182 km (113 miles) interconnector link later this month and have it operational in 2020 when it should start transporting Azeri gas to Bulgaria and end its almost complete dependence on Russian gas supplies. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by LOuise Heavens)