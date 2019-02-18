Financials
February 18, 2019 / 1:43 PM / in 2 hours

Bulgaria's Doverie buys majority stake in Moldova's Moldindconbank

1 Min Read

CHISINAU, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bulgarian fund Doverie United Holding has bought a 64 percent stake in Moldovan bank Moldindconbank, Moldova’s financial market regulator said on Monday.

Moldova wanted to sell Moldindconbank, the country’s second largest bank, to a foreign investor as part of a clean-up of the financial system backed by the International Monetary Fund and other donors. This followed a $1 billion bank fraud which plunged the country into crisis in 2014-2015. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; editing by Matthias Williams and Kirsten Donovan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below