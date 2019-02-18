UPDATE 1-Bulgaria's Doverie buys majority stake in Moldova's Moldindconbank - regulator

(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Bulgarian fund Doverie United Holding has bought a 64 percent stake in Moldovan bank Moldindconbank, Moldova’s financial market regulator said on Monday.

Moldova’s central bank, which is working with the government on banking reforms, said last month it wanted Moldindconbank sold to a foreign investor as part of a clean-up of the financial system backed by the International Monetary Fund and other donors.

This followed a $1 billion bank fraud which plunged the country into crisis in 2014-2015.

The central bank froze shares of Moldindconbank, the country’s second largest bank, in October 2016, saying it believed some shareholders had violated the law governing financial institutions.

The sale is of 3.17 million Moldindconbank shares at 239.5 Moldovan leu ($14.03) per share, or 760.1 million Moldovan leu ($44.5 million) for the entire stake, according to a statement by the Moldovan stock exchange.

The majority stake “was acquired by an investor from Bulgaria - Doverie Holding AD,” Valeriu Chitan, the head of the market regulator, told Reuters by phone on Monday.

Moldindconbank has not commented on Monday’s announcement but previously welcomed Doverie as a buyer.

“The investor comes from a country which is in the European Union,” Victor Cibotaru, the central bank-appointed temporary administrator of the bank told Reuters last month.

“(It also) has a certain history of sustainable development - it did not appear on the market yesterday, or the day before,” he said, adding the fact that Doverie was a large public company was also a plus.

Doverie has not commented on the sale but announced a preliminary agreement last week. Shares of the fund on the Sofia Stock Exchange jumped 39 percent after the preliminary announcement, and rose another 2 percent on Monday.

Moldindconbank, which has a market share of more than 20 percent of the Moldovan banking sector, is the third major bank sold to a foreign investor as part of the IMF-backed clean-up.

In October, a consortium led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development bought a 41 percent stake in Moldova’s largest lender, Moldova-Agroindbank.

The central bank governor last month stressed the importance of the sale of Moldindconbank going through before a parliamentary election on Sunday, which could result in a hung parliament and hold up further reforms.

Moldovan authorities have worked to restore faith in the financial system after the disappearance of $1 billion from three banks with opaque ownership structures.

Known locally as the “theft of the century”, the scandal triggered street protests, the IMF and the European Union froze aid, the leu currency plunged to record lows and inflation climbed to double digits. ($1 = 17.0700 Moldovan lei) (Reporting by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau and Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; editing by Matthias Williams and Jan Harvey)