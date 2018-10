RUSE, Bulgaria, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bulgarian police said they had detained a Romanian citizen of Ukrainian origin for 24 hours and were checking his alibi as they investigated the killing of journalist Viktoria Marinova.

“We have in custody a person whose alibi we are checking, but for the time being we do not have a concrete suspect. Work with him is continuing,” Teodor Atanasov, the head of Ruse regional police said.