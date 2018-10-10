FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bulgarian arrested in Germany, charged with journalist's murder - prosecutor

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Bulgarian man has been detained in Germany and charged with the rape and murder of television journalist Viktoria Marinova, Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on Tuesday at the request of Bulgaria, interior minister Mladen Marinov told reporters at a briefing attended by Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Bulgarian authorities filed the charges against the man and were expecting Germany to transfer him to their territory, the minister added. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Radu Marinas; editing by Andrew Heavens)

