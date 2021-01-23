Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear reactor reconnected after automatic shutdown

SOFIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Kozloduy nuclear power plant reconnected one of its two 1,000 megawatt (MW) units late on Friday after a protection system shut it down following a routine technical operation earlier in the day, the plant said on Saturday.

“At 11:08 pm local time (2108 GMT) on Jan. 22, Unit 5 at Kozloduy Nuclear Plant has been reconnected to the grid,” the plant said in a statement.

At present, the reactor is working at 779 MW of its capacity, data from the plant showed. The real time gross load at the plant’s other unit was 1,021 MW. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by William Mallard)