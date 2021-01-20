Bulgaria looks set to use Russian equipment at Kozloduy nuclear site

SOFIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s government is considering installing Russian nuclear equipment it has acquired for its Belene project at its existing Kozloduy nuclear power plant, the government said on Wednesday, after it abandoned a plan to use U.S. technology for now.

The centre-right cabinet of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has tasked the energy minister to draw up a financial model and a legal analysis for the new option, aimed at boosting energy security, the government said in a statement.

In October, the government said it would study the possibility of building a new 1,000 megawatt (MW) reactor at Kozloduy based on U.S. technology, while looking for investors to build a 2,000 MW nuclear plant at Belene on the Danube with Russian reactors.

But following talks with several U.S. companies, including Westinghouse, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova presented a report saying that using the existing Russian nuclear equipment at the Kozloduy site would be the best way forward.

“During the talks, Westinghouse have said they do not plan to offer their AP-1000 reactor for Bulgaria, but would support the building of a new nuclear reactor at Kozloduy with the existing equipment which we have for the Belene project,” Petkova told a government meeting.

“It meets absolutely all nuclear energy requirements and safety standards,” she said.

At present, Bulgaria operates two 1,000 MW Soviet-made nuclear reactors at Kozloduy. It has not officially cancelled a tender for investors for its 10 billion euro ($12.12 billion) Belene project.

The Belene project, that has so far been cancelled and restarted several times since the 1980s, has been slammed by Washington as a commercially and technically bad project that would lock Bulgaria into energy dependence on Russia for decades.

The energy ministry declined to comment whether the tender for Belene, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be scrapped.

In 2018, Sofia revived the Belene project to make use of two nuclear reactors it bought for more than 620 million euros from Russia’s Rosatom in compensation for scrapping an original project in 2012.

The government also tasked the energy minister to keep studying the options for building new nuclear capacity by using small modular nuclear reactors. ($1 = 0.8254 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)