Bulgaria shortlists five companies for Belene nuclear plant

SOFIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will invite Russia’s Rosatom, China’s CNNC and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co to file binding offers as strategic investors in its Belene nuclear power plant project by the end of April, the energy minister said on Thursday. Temenizhka Petkova said invites will also be sent to France’s Framatome, a unit of EDF, and General Electric who had offered to provide equipment for the 10 billion euro ($11.1 billion) project and arrange financing for it.

in August, seven companies filed initial offers to become strategic investors in the 2,000 megawatt project on the Danube river.