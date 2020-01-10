Bulgarian environment minister charged over water crisis

SOFIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Environment Minister Neno Dimov was charged with deliberate mismanagement of the water supplies for the western city of Pernik, prosecutors said on Friday.

Dimov faces up to eight years in jail for allowing water supplies to industrial users even when he had been informed that the water in a dam — the only source of drinking water to the city of 70,000 — has seriously decreased, prosecutors said.

Dimov resigned earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Jon Boyle)