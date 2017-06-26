FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 26
June 26, 2017 / 7:41 AM / in 2 months

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - June 26

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The opposition Socialists proposed changes in the electoral code to introduce a mixed voting system, in which half of the deputies will be chosen by majority vote. (24 Chasa, Duma)

-- Ruling centre-right GERB party said it wanted a special commission to investigate how the previous interim government picked Saab's Gripen fighter jets as the best offer for the country's air force. (Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Duma)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian drug distributor Sopharma Trading , unit of drug maker Sopharma said it plans to buy Serbian drug wholeseller Lekovit for undisclosed sum.

