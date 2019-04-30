PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - April 30

Auto & Truck Manufacturers
SOFIA, April 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TRUD - Bulgaria plans to send about 150 troops to Afghanistan as part of NATO mission in the country.

24 CHASA - Muslim prayer leader Ahmed Mussa has been sent to prison after a top Bulgarian court confirmed his verdict for preaching anti-democratic ideology and inciting hatred on religious grounds.

SEGA - Serious labour shortages are forcing Bulgarian construction companies to consider import of workers from Moldova, Ukraine or Northern Macedonia, the Chamber of Constructors in Bulgaria said.

MONITOR - Sofia is ready to build a new boulevard to connect an industrial zone to the capital as part of its bid to attract German carmaker Volkswagen to build a new car plant in the country, sources familiar with the process said.

