Company News
December 21, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Dec 21

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly commission accused 12 Bulgarian companies in cartel agreements for bidding for contracts under the national programme for energy efficiency. (Sega, Duma)

— The parliament approved changes in the anti-corruption law, outlining that the anti-corruption commission can seek to seize assets with unclear origin even if their owner is acquitted in a criminal trial. (Monitor, Sega)

24 CHASA - The Bulgarian government will have the final say in the 1.8 billion levs ($1.06 billion) deal for eight new fighter jets, after a defence ministry commission rated the U.S. offer for Lockheed Martin’s F-16s and Swedish bid for SAAB’s Gripen jets equally, sources said. Bulgaria is expected to choose a winner in January.

— The United States is committed to working with the Bulgarian government to tailor the final scope of a potential F-16 fighter jets sale to fit its budgetary and operational requirements, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. (Standart, Duma, Monitor, 24 Chasa)

$1 = 1.7049 leva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below