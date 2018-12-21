PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Dec 21

SOFIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly commission accused 12 Bulgarian companies in cartel agreements for bidding for contracts under the national programme for energy efficiency. (Sega, Duma)

— The parliament approved changes in the anti-corruption law, outlining that the anti-corruption commission can seek to seize assets with unclear origin even if their owner is acquitted in a criminal trial. (Monitor, Sega)

24 CHASA - The Bulgarian government will have the final say in the 1.8 billion levs ($1.06 billion) deal for eight new fighter jets, after a defence ministry commission rated the U.S. offer for Lockheed Martin’s F-16s and Swedish bid for SAAB’s Gripen jets equally, sources said. Bulgaria is expected to choose a winner in January.

— The United States is committed to working with the Bulgarian government to tailor the final scope of a potential F-16 fighter jets sale to fit its budgetary and operational requirements, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. (Standart, Duma, Monitor, 24 Chasa)