FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Market News
February 12, 2018 / 7:51 AM / in 14 hours

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Two of the leaders of the government’s junior coalition partner, nationalist United Patriots, warned that the centre-right cabinet of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will collapse if the parliament pushes to approve the treaty that opposes violence against women. (24 Chasa, Duma, Sega)

-- The ruling GERB party said it will propose changes in the energy law that will allow over 100 electricity producers that currently sell their output at preferential prices to the state to offer their electricity at the energy bourse instead. (Standart, Sega)

TRUD - China’s biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding is holding talks with the Bulgaria’s Trakia Economic Zone for setting up a logistic base, the management of the zone said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.