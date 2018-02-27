FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 27

SOFIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Prime Minister Boyko Borissov suggested to the leaders of six Western Balkan countries to consider participation in Bulgarian 2,000 megawatt Belene nuclear power project that will provide electricity to the region. (Capital, Trud, Monitor, Duma, 24 Chasa)

-- Bulgarian President Rumen Radev met with the head of the energy regulator and expressed concern from the lack of detailed information and transparency over the sale of CEZ assets in Bulgaria. (Capital, Standart, Sega, Duma)

-- Bulgarian IT company Allterco said it has signed a binding agreement on the key terms and conditions to sell five of its units in Bulgaria, Macedonia and Romania to Norway’s Link Mobility Group for about 8.8 million euros ($10.85 million). (Capital, Standart, 24 Chasa)

$1 = 0.8112 euros

