PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 5

SOFIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria and Macedonia will work to eliminate custom duties between two countries to boost trade, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said after meeting his Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia. (24 Chasa, Monitor, Trud)

— The anti-monopoly commission fined the Bulgarian unit of German wholesaler Metro with 14.97 million levs over an advertisement that suggested comparison with competitor Lidl Bulgaria. Metro has denied its advertisement aimed any comparison. The company has 14 days to appeal the ruling. (24 Chasa, Capital, Duma, Monitor, Sega, Trud)

24 CHASA - Bulgaria is on track to join the ERM-2 mechanism, the two-year obligatory waiting room for the euro zone and will confirm its target date to join the ERM-2 in July this year, an interim report by the finance ministry showed.

— President Rumen Radev imposed a veto on the law on the protection of personal data, pointing that some articles in the law may amount to a censorship and limit the free speech for the media outlets. (24 Chasa, Duma, Sega)