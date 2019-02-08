PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Feb 8

SOFIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CAPITAL - Bulgaria is competing with neighbouring Serbia and Romania to host a car plant of Volkswagen VOWG-p.DE, an investment estimated at about 1.4 billion euros ($1.59 billion), sources familiar with the process said.

— Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he would not close any hospital while in office and urged the health minister to come up with a plan to support debt-ridden health institutions. (24 Chasa, Duma, Monitor, Sega)

— Bulgarian lawmakers increased punishment for domestic violence, envisioning imprisonment for a forced marriage up to 6 years and for murder following domestic violence up to life imprisonment. (Trud, Duma, Sega)

TRUD - IT solution provider Softline is opening an office in Bulgaria after successfully launching operation in five eastern European countries. ($1 = 0.8821 euros)