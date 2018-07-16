FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— The killing of hundreds of sheep and goats following an outbreak of ovine rinderpest was halted by protesters in the village of Sharkovo in southeastern Bulgaria. The protesters barricaded the area, preventing the killing of a flock. A national protest has been called for Wednesday in front of the government (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)

— The nationalist VMRO, part of the United Patriots coalition, demanded the closure of open migrant centres in Bulgaria, saying illegal migrants detained there, should be kept in closed facilities as close to the border as possible, after which they can be repatriated to their places of origin (Trud, Standart, Monitor)

— Bulgarian Alexandra Nacheva won the world title in the women’s triple jump at U-20 athletics championship in Tampere, Finland (Tema Sport, Trud, Standart)

