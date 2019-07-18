PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 18

SOFIA, July 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgarian government will ask the Balkan state’s parliament to ratify a framework agreement between Bulgaria and Lockheed Martin regarding the industrial co-operation linked to the country’s purchase of eight F-16 aircraft (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor)

— Some 666 people were convicted in 2018 for illegal crossing of Bulgaria’s borders, the state statistical institute said in an annual report on crimes and convictions in the country (Monitor, Trud)

— Bulgaria’s government has allocated an additional 5 million levs ($2.87 million) to the Education Ministry’s budget for the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega) ($1 = 1.7399 leva)