PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - July 25

SOFIA, July 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency said it would contact the 189 people that were affected the most by the data breach made public last week (24 Chasa, Trud)

— Bulgaria’s parliament passed at second reading amendments to the Electoral Code that removes the requirement to use 6000 voting machines at the local elections due in autumn (Trud, Monitor, 24 Chasa)

— Bulgarian government approved an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to contribute 200,000 euros ($222,720) to the EIB’s Economic Resilience Initiative for humanitarian aid aimed at reducing migratory flows to Europe (Monitor, Trud)

— Bulgarian soccer club Levski Sofia have signed Dutch striker Nigel Robertha from Dutch side Cambuur on a two-year contract, the 26-times Bulgarian champions said (Tema Sport, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega) ($1 = 0.8980 euros)