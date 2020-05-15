PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 15

SOFIA, May 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court said that it has formally opened a case after President Rumen Radev tabled a challenge to the Health Act amendments passed by parliament earlier this week (Trud, 24 Chasa)

— The European Commission has opened infringement proceedings against Bulgaria in relation to the government’s decree that requires supermarket chains to sell produce and other foodstuffs made in their regions (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

— The European Commission approved a 173 million levs ($95.59 million) scheme to support the Bulgarian micro and small companies in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

— Tourism Ministry has published a draft of detailed instructions for the operation of accommodation and catering and entertainment establishments following the end of the state of emergency (Monitor, Trud) ($1 = 1.8099 leva)