PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 21

SOFIA, May 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— The European Commission has set out four recommendations on steps for Bulgaria to take in 2020 and 2021 as the Balkan country faces the new coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic crisis (24 Chasa, Trud)

— Intensive talks are underway with countries with coronavirus epidemic situations similar to that of Bulgaria so that charter flights can resume as of June 15, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said (Trud, Monitor)

— Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order allowing collective indoor sports activities, provided that they are not of a competitive character and there are no spectators (Monitor, Trud)