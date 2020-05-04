PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 4

SOFIA, May 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Restaurants and cafes can restart operations in their terraces or gardens as of May 6, the health minister said along other easing lockdown measures. (Mediapool, Capital, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

— About 50% of the Bulgarians say their incomes have decreased due to the stringent measures to contain the coronavirus, a new survey by independent Alpha Research showed. (Mediapool, Capital)

CAPITAL - Electricity consumption has dropped by 6% in April, despite lower temperatures and the fact that many Bulgarians stay at home, data from the electricity system operator showed.

24 CHASA - Some 90,000 Bulgarians have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus measures and decreased demand, and some 132,000 workers have kept their employment due to government support scheme, Labour Minister Detitsa Sacheva told national radio.