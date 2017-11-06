PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Nov 6

SOFIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TRUD - Bulgaria’s government will hold a joint meeting with European Commissioners on Wednesday to present its plans for the rotating presidency of the EU council it will take over as of January.

-- Bulgarian veterinary authorities have culled over 90,000 chickens and ducks following four outbreaks of bird flu in the Balkan country. (Telegraph, Standart, Duma, 24 Chasa)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian pharmaceutical company Sopharma plans to start the construction of two more plants in the first quarter of 2018, its chief executive Ognyan Donev said.