PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 12
#Market News
October 12, 2017

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Dozens of journalists demonstrated in downtown Sofia demanding support for media freedom in the country and against politicians’ pressure on journalists. (Capital Daily, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Monitor, Duma)

-- Bulgaria will have to sign a new contract with Russia’s Rosatom by the end of the year for the conservation of nuclear equipment parts which Sofia had to pay after an arbitration court ruling, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor)

CAPITAL DAILY - The Bulgarian unit of AES Corp. has invested over one million euros into an administrative centre in Bulgaria that will take over financial, accounting, human resources and IT services for AES offices in eastern Europe.

