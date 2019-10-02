PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Oct 2

SOFIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— The Culture and Education and Industry, Research and Energy committees of the European Parliament have unanimously approved the nomination of Bulgaria’s Mariya Gabriel to the Innovation and Youth portfolio in the forthcoming Ursula von der Leyen European Commission (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Sega)

— The hearing in Bulgaria’s Supreme Court of Cassation of an application to review and suspend the parole granted to Australian murder convict Jock Palfreeman has been brought forward from Oct. 23 to Oct. 7 (24 Chasa, Trud)

— Outbreaks of African Swine Fever have meant the loss of around 20% of the pigs in Bulgaria, Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva said (Monitor, Trud)