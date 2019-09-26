Auto & Truck Manufacturers
PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 26

SOFIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria should launch a natural gas bourse by December this year, the parliament decided, envisioning that the natural gas market should be fully liberalised by 2024. (Capital, Monitor, Duma, 24 Chasa)

— A South Korean company is considering Bulgaria along with two other destinations for an 1.5 billion euros investment in a new battery plant for electric cars, Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said. Sofia also hopes that Hyundai Motor Co will invest into a testing centre for self-driving cars in Bulgaria. (24 Chasa, Monitor, Trud)

