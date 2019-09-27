PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 27

SOFIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— The parliament voted to exclude Bulgarian Development bank from the new, tougher regulations over state-owned companies. The law on stricter controls over state companies was part of Bulgaria’s commitments for entering the euro zone’s precursor, the ERM-2 mechanism. (Capital, Sega)

DUMA - The liabilities of state-owned Maritsa East 2 thermal power plant stood about 600 million levs ($334.91 million), Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said, mainly due to increased cost for greenhouse emissions.

— Some 66 parties and coalitions have registered to take part in the local elections on Oct 27, the central electoral commission said. (Capital, Sega)