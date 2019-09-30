Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 30, 2019 / 6:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - Sept 30

SOFIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— The government plans to increase the poverty threshold to 363 levs per month. Over 1.5 million Bulgarians in a country of 7 million people have lived below that threshold last year, national statistics showed. (Trud, Monitor)

24 CHASA - Bulgaria plans to invest into a testing center for self-driving cars and has invited Korean carmaker Hyundai as a partner to provide the know-how and run it, Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said.

— Bulgarian prosecutors have issued two bans for Australian Jock Paulfreeman to leave Bulgaria, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said. Paufreeman was released on parole after serving more than a half of his 20-year verdict for murder, but is held in a migration centre in Bulgaria while prosecutors have asked for his parole to be reviewed by a higher court. (Monitor, Mediapool)

