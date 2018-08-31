FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bulgaria reports its first outbreak of African swine fever

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has confirmed its first outbreak of African swine fever, among backyard pigs in the northeastern village of Tutrakantsi, close to the border with Romania, the national food safety authority said on Friday.

Seven infected animals were found in one household in the village and tests confirmed the virus, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said, adding that all 23 pigs in the village will be culled.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that affects pigs and wild boar and has been spreading in Eastern Europe in recent years. It does not affect humans.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton

