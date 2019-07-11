Bulgaria reports new cases of African swine fever

SOFIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has detected new cases of African swine fever in a dead wild boar and a dead pig near the Romanian border, the national food safety authority said on Thursday.

The new cases were found near the Danube town of Belene, the food safety agency said in a statement.

The Balkan country has already reported nine cases of African swine fever in eight villages in the northern region of Pleven.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that affects pigs and wild boar. It does not affect humans. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Alexandra Hudson)