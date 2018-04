SOFIA, April 19 (Reuters) - Bulgarian telecoms operator Vivacom said on Thursday that it had already repaid its five-year, 400 million euro ($495 million) bond that was due in November.

The Balkan country’s biggest telecommunications company in terms of revenues said the debt refinancing came after a successful arrangement of a syndicated bank loan worth 345 million euros. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton)