Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

Bulgaria's jobless rate eases to 7.5% in August

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SOFIA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell
to 7.5% in August from 7.9% in July, data from the state
employment agency showed on Tuesday, mainly due to seasonal jobs
and government job support schemes aimed at helping businesses
weather the coronavirus crisis. 
    The jobless rate was 5.3% in August 2019.
    There were some 12,779 fewer unemployed people in the Balkan
country of 7 million than a month earlier, but 73,131 more than
a year before, the agency said.     
    Labour Minister Denitsa Sacheva has said government support
schemes for employment during the coronavirus pandemic helped
keep dole queues shorter, saving over 171,000 jobs. Some 126,000
other jobs will be supported in the autumn, she said. 
    Sacheva expects unemployment to start rising again in the
autumn as seasonal summer jobs come to an end, but hopes to keep
the jobless rate at around 8% at the end of 2020. 
            
 UNEMPLOYMENT      AUGUST 2020    JULY 2020      AUGUST 2019
 RATE                                            
 Monthly total     245,774        258,553        172,643
 Pct of workforce  7.5            7.9            5.3
 
 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up