Bulgaria's jobless rate eases to 7.9% in July

    SOFIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell
to 7.9% in July from 8.3% in June, data from the state
employment agency showed on Monday, as the labour market slowly
recovered from coronavirus restrictions and government job
support schemes gained momentum. 
    The jobless rate was 5.3% in July 2019.
    There were some 14,800 fewer unemployed people in the Balkan
country of 7 million than a month earlier, but around 85,900
more than a year before, the agency said.     
    Labour Minister Denitsa Sacheva has said some 25,000
Bulgarian companies hit by the coronavirus have received
government funding since April to keep their staff employed,
saving some 177,000 jobs. 
    Sacheva has said the unemployment rate would have been at
14% without the government support schemes. The government plans
to extend more funds to save another 300,000 jobs this year.  
        
 UNEMPLOYMENT      JULY 2020      JUNE 2020      JULY 2019
 RATE                                            
 Monthly total     258,553        273,367        172,643
 Pct of workforce  7.9            8.3            5.3
 
 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Jan Harvey)
