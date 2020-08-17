Bulgaria's jobless rate eases to 7.9% in July

SOFIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in July from 8.3% in June, data from the state employment agency showed on Monday, as the labour market slowly recovered from coronavirus restrictions and government job support schemes gained momentum. The jobless rate was 5.3% in July 2019. There were some 14,800 fewer unemployed people in the Balkan country of 7 million than a month earlier, but around 85,900 more than a year before, the agency said. Labour Minister Denitsa Sacheva has said some 25,000 Bulgarian companies hit by the coronavirus have received government funding since April to keep their staff employed, saving some 177,000 jobs. Sacheva has said the unemployment rate would have been at 14% without the government support schemes. The government plans to extend more funds to save another 300,000 jobs this year. UNEMPLOYMENT JULY 2020 JUNE 2020 JULY 2019 RATE Monthly total 258,553 273,367 172,643 Pct of workforce 7.9 8.3 5.3 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Jan Harvey)